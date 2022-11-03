Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cheerio Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at A17, Newark Road, North Rauceby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Pizza Luna, a takeaway at 32a Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath was given a score of one on September 28.