Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Three Kings Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Saltersway, Threekingham Sleaford was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

And Pizza Roma, a takeaway at 5 Church Street, Ruskington Sleaford was given a score of three on February 15.