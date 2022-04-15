Go wild this weekend at nature reserve

The River Slea and Lollycocks Field to the left. EMN-221104-143929001

The open day from 10am-3pm at the nature reserve, off Eastgate, is being held to help launch the Looking After Lollycocks project.

Activities on offer include minibeast hunting; pond dipping; habitat building; green woodworking demonstrations and guided walks

You will hear all about the works to improve biodiversity at Lollycocks Field and along the River Slea including bank softening and in-channel works and visitors are also welcome at Cogglesford Mill during the afternoon.

Your thoughts are also needed on the Slea footpaths and Lollycocks Field could be improved at https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=164156460974

The survey will build a picture of how the areas are used; your interest in volunteering; and how else people and wildlife could benefit.

Looking After Lollycocks is one of four schemes aimed at improving connectivity for wildlife and providing better access and enjoyment of blue/green spaces in the town.

These are all part of the £1.29 million Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, a partnership scheme of work funded by the European Regional Development Fund, South Kesteven District Council, North Kesteven District Council, Environment Agency, and National Trust and designed to restore and reconnect each river and its corridors through Grantham and Sleaford.

Hill Holt Wood will be carrying the works at Lollycocks over the next nine months, starting with the open day this Saturday.

The scheme will see construction of an extended boardwalk, installation of new information boards and two new scrapes to help retain water for wildlife during the summer. A new kingfisher nesting bank is planned for early autumn, whereas traditional hand coppicing and hedgerow planting will be in winter.