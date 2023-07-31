Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Brass Windmill at 2 The Green, Helpringham; rated on July 27

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jimmy's Place at 36 Victoria Street, Billinghay; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Jade Garden at 269 Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Navenby Chinese Takeaway at 14 High Street, Navenby; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Heath Fish Bar at 1 Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath; rated on July 24