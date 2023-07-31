Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Brass Windmill at 2 The Green, Helpringham; rated on July 27
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jimmy's Place at 36 Victoria Street, Billinghay; rated on July 27
• Rated 5: Jade Garden at 269 Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Navenby Chinese Takeaway at 14 High Street, Navenby; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Heath Fish Bar at 1 Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath; rated on July 24