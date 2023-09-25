Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 The Riverside, Southgate; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Little Italy Pizza Co at 3-4 Mill Court, Carre Street, Sleaford; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Happy Crafters Craft Shop at 20 Westgate, Sleaford; rated on September 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fox and Hounds at Fox And Hounds, Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: