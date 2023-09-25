Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 The Riverside, Southgate; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Little Italy Pizza Co at 3-4 Mill Court, Carre Street, Sleaford; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: The Happy Crafters Craft Shop at 20 Westgate, Sleaford; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fox and Hounds at Fox And Hounds, Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on September 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Panku at Asda Superstore, Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on September 14