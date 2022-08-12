Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Pop Inn Curios at 19 High Street North, Ruskington; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Watergate Yard at 2 Watergate, Sleaford; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 20 High Street, Billinghay; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: