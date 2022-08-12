Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:57 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Pop Inn Curios at 19 High Street North, Ruskington; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Watergate Yard at 2 Watergate, Sleaford; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 20 High Street, Billinghay; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Ko Sing Ltd at 233 Lincoln Road, North Hykeham; rated on August 4