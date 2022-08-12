Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Pop Inn Curios at 19 High Street North, Ruskington; rated on August 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Watergate Yard at 2 Watergate, Sleaford; rated on August 11
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 20 High Street, Billinghay; rated on August 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Ko Sing Ltd at 233 Lincoln Road, North Hykeham; rated on August 4