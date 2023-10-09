Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Fillets Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway at Units 6 & 7, Lincoln Road, Sleaford; rated on September 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Windmill Farm at Whisby Road, North Hykeham; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club at Eastbanks, Sleaford; rated on September 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon Chinese at 143 Moor Lane, North Hykeham; rated on October 2