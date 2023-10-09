Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Fillets Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway at Units 6 & 7, Lincoln Road, Sleaford; rated on September 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Windmill Farm at Whisby Road, North Hykeham; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club at Eastbanks, Sleaford; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Golden Dragon Chinese at 143 Moor Lane, North Hykeham; rated on October 2