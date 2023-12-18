Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: From Poland with Love at 20 Market Place, Sleaford; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: The New Chapel at Hine Avenue, Greylees; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Black Bull/Bombay Club at 10 Rectory Road, Ruskington Sleaford; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: The Horseshoes Inn at London Road, Silk Willoughby Sleaford; rated on December 7