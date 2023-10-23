Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Checkers at 97 East Road, Sleaford; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Burger King at Middle Lane, Thorpe On The Hill; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Doddington Hall Cafe and Restaurant at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: The Coach House at Doddington Hall at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at Whisby Garden Centre, Whisby Road, Whisby Moor; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurant, Gateway Retail Park, Newark Road; rated on October 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Dragon House at 41 Redwood Drive, Waddington; rated on October 19