Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Checkers at 97 East Road, Sleaford; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Burger King at Middle Lane, Thorpe On The Hill; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Doddington Hall Cafe and Restaurant at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: The Coach House at Doddington Hall at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at Whisby Garden Centre, Whisby Road, Whisby Moor; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurant, Gateway Retail Park, Newark Road; rated on October 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: