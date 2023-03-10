Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Potterhanworth Hotpot Hub at 1 Barff Road, Potterhanworth; rated on March 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Railway Inn (Restaurant) at Railway Inn, Station Road, Thorpe On The Hill; rated on March 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Hykeham Kebab House at 273 Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on March 7