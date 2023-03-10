Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Potterhanworth Hotpot Hub at 1 Barff Road, Potterhanworth; rated on March 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Railway Inn (Restaurant) at Railway Inn, Station Road, Thorpe On The Hill; rated on March 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hykeham Kebab House at 273 Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on March 7