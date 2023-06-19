Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Emily's Bakehouse at 3 Millstream Square, Sleaford; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Thai Sabai at Millstream Square, Southgate; rated on June 15
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Appetites at 7 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on June 15