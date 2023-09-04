Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Duke of Wellington at The Duke Of Wellington, 19 Lincoln Road, Leasingham; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 15 High Street, Swinderby; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: The Plough at The Plough Inn, 3 Church Lane, North Kyme; rated on August 25

It means that of North Kesteven's 98 similar establishments with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.