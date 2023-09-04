Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Duke of Wellington at The Duke Of Wellington, 19 Lincoln Road, Leasingham; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 15 High Street, Swinderby; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: The Plough at The Plough Inn, 3 Church Lane, North Kyme; rated on August 25
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 similar establishments with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.