Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Courtyard Cafe at Whichcote Arms, London Road, Osbournby; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sleaford Golf Club at Willoughby Road, Greylees; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Crown Lodge at The Crown Lodge And Restaurant, 16 Main Street, Chapel Hill; rated on November 9