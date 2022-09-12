Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Casa 17, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17a Westgate, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.
And Barrier Reef Ltd, a takeaway at Highfield House, Princess Margaret Avenue, Metheringham was also given a score of five on August 18.