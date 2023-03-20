Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
Jade 7RG, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Station Road, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.
And Pizza Plus, a takeaway at 13 High Street, Metheringham was also given a score of five on March 14.