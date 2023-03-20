Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Jade 7RG, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Station Road, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.

And Pizza Plus, a takeaway at 13 High Street, Metheringham was also given a score of five on March 14.