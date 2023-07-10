Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Insomnia Sleaford, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hockmeyer Motors Ltd, Unit B Holdingham Barns, Lincoln Road was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 6.
And Subway, a takeaway at Hicksons Fresh Foods, 257 Newark Road, North Hykeham was also given a score of five on July 6.