Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Coach & Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses, Tattershall Road, Billinghay was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And Pennells Four Seasons, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at London Road, Silk Willoughby was also given a score of five on July 7.