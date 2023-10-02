Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Navenby Youth Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Venue, Grantham Road, Navenby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.

And Branston Chinese, a takeaway at Unit 3, Station Road, Branston was also given a score of five on September 26.