Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Navenby Youth Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Venue, Grantham Road, Navenby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.
And Branston Chinese, a takeaway at Unit 3, Station Road, Branston was also given a score of five on September 26.