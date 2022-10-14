Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cece's Bar & Grill at 9 Market Place, Sleaford; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Siemens Teal Park, Teal Park Road; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Hill Holt Wood at Norton Disney, Lincoln; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Amelia Alice Tearooms at 204 Lincoln Road, North Hykeham; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: OneNK at North Kesteven Sports Centre, Moor Lane, North Hykeham; rated on October 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Tally Ho Inn at Aswarby, Sleaford; rated on September 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sab's Plaice at 1 Caroline Road, Metheringham; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Valentino's at 31e Redwood Drive, Waddington; rated on October 6