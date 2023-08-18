Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Market Square Cafe & Restaurant at 2 Market Place, Sleaford; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Time Coffee House at 13 Riverside Shopping Centre, Southgate; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Always Time for Tea at 4 Bristol Arcade, Sleaford; rated on August 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Queens Head at The Queens Head, Church Lane, Kirkby La Thorpe; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Ferry Boat Inn at High Street, Washingborough; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Joiners Arms at 21 High Street, Welbourn; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Girlguiding Lincolnshire South at Parva House, Main Road, Little Hale; rated on July 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Golden Phoenix at 27 High Street, Ruskington Sleaford; rated on August 10