Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: New Oriental Restaurant at 2 Church Street, Ruskington Sleaford; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Mountain's Abbey Parks Farm Shop at Parks Farm, East Heckington, Boston; rated on February 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Star & Garter at Princes Street, Metheringham; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak Lane, Aubourn; rated on February 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Place at 38 Main Road, Washingborough; rated on February 20