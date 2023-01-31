Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Macy's Brasserie at 43 High Street, Navenby; rated on January 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Newton, Sleaford; rated on January 19

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: USA Chicken Express at Usa Chicken, 88 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on January 25