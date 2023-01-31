Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Macy's Brasserie at 43 High Street, Navenby; rated on January 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Newton, Sleaford; rated on January 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: USA Chicken Express at Usa Chicken, 88 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Kelly's Catch at 47 High Street, Metheringham; rated on January 13