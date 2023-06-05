Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: THE CAFE at 31c Redwood Drive, Waddington; rated on June 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Chequers at Cross Street, Potterhanworth; rated on May 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Spring Chinese Takeaway at 2a The Precinct, Park Lane, Washingborough; rated on May 26