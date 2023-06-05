Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: THE CAFE at 31c Redwood Drive, Waddington; rated on June 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Chequers at Cross Street, Potterhanworth; rated on May 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Spring Chinese Takeaway at 2a The Precinct, Park Lane, Washingborough; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Wild Cat Pizza at Red Lion, High Street, Wellingore; rated on May 25