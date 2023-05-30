Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Boat House at Lake View Restaurant, Moor Lane, Thorpe-On-The-Hill; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Total Fitness at Kingsley Road, North Hykeham; rated on May 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Solo Bar Bistro Hotel at Solo Club, 6 Market Street, Sleaford; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: The Barge and Bottle at 3 Carre Street, Sleaford; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The Butcher and Beast at High Street, Heighington; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Hale Magna Village Hall at Great Hale Village Hall, Little Hale Road, Great Hale; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Three Kings Inn Ltd at Saltersway, Threekingham Sleaford; rated on May 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Dhillon's Plaice at 2 Station Road, Branston; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Pizza Delight and Kebab House at 5 Market Place, Sleaford; rated on May 23