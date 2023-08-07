Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Market Lounge at Unit 9 Muntjac Way, Witham St Hughs; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Cuppa Bliss at 19 High Street, Ruskington Sleaford; rated on August 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Packhorse Inn at 7 Northgate, Sleaford; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: The Ivy at The Beer And Bean, 64 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on July 27
• Rated 5: The Plough at 53 High Street, Walcott; rated on July 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Home Curries at Unit 1, Linden Avenue, Branston; rated on July 27