Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
39 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Old Rectory Spa at Besthorpe Road, North Scarle; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Stone Arms at Stones Arms, Saxilby Road, Skellingthorpe; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: High Farm Fish Bar at 2 The Precinct, Park Lane, Washingborough; rated on October 20