Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Old Rectory Spa at Besthorpe Road, North Scarle; rated on October 19
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Stone Arms at Stones Arms, Saxilby Road, Skellingthorpe; rated on October 19
Takeaways
Advertisement
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: High Farm Fish Bar at 2 The Precinct, Park Lane, Washingborough; rated on October 20