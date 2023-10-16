Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Maharaaj at 13 High Street, Metheringham; rated on October 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The King's Head Navenby at Kings Head, 31 High Street, Navenby; rated on October 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: