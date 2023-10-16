Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Maharaaj at 13 High Street, Metheringham; rated on October 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The King's Head Navenby at Kings Head, 31 High Street, Navenby; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Olde Reindeer Fish & Chip Shop at 10 High Street, Navenby; rated on October 4