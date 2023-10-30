Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Homestead at Canwick Avenue, Bracebridge Heath; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: KFC at Unit 2.1 Teal Park, Whisby Road; rated on October 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Red Lion, 107 High Street North, Ruskington; rated on October 20