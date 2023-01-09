Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
45 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pottergate Golf Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Moor Lane, Branston Moor was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.
And Elite Fish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 101 High Street, Ruskington Sleaford was also given a score of five on December 30.