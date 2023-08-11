Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rewind Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Flicks, 91 Southgate, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.
And Italian Connection (Sleaford), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19a Market Place, Sleaford was also given a score of five on August 8.