Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Rewind Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Flicks, 91 Southgate, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.

And Italian Connection (Sleaford), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19a Market Place, Sleaford was also given a score of five on August 8.