Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Coach House at Doddington Hall at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Horseshoes Inn at London Road, Silk Willoughby Sleaford; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: The Bugle Horn at 19 Lincoln Road, Bassingham; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Heckington Pavilion Bar & Playing Field at Howell Road, Heckington; rated on October 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Option 3 at Unit 4 Hykeham Green, North Hykeham; rated on October 28