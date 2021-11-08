Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Coach House at Doddington Hall at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Horseshoes Inn at London Road, Silk Willoughby Sleaford; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Bugle Horn at 19 Lincoln Road, Bassingham; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Heckington Pavilion Bar & Playing Field at Howell Road, Heckington; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: