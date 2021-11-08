Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:48 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:49 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Coach House at Doddington Hall at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on October 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Horseshoes Inn at London Road, Silk Willoughby Sleaford; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Bugle Horn at 19 Lincoln Road, Bassingham; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Heckington Pavilion Bar & Playing Field at Howell Road, Heckington; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Option 3 at Unit 4 Hykeham Green, North Hykeham; rated on October 28