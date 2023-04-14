Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Spire Coffee Shop at Church Lane, Anwick; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Greenwich Leisure Ltd at The Hub, Navigation Wharf, Carre Street; rated on April 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Bustard Inn at 44 Main Street, South Rauceby Sleaford; rated on April 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Golden Fry at 31 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Gwen's Cafe at Kites, Bar Lane, Waddington; rated on April 4