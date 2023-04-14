Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Spire Coffee Shop at Church Lane, Anwick; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Greenwich Leisure Ltd at The Hub, Navigation Wharf, Carre Street; rated on April 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Bustard Inn at 44 Main Street, South Rauceby Sleaford; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Fry at 31 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Gwen's Cafe at Kites, Bar Lane, Waddington; rated on April 4