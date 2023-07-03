Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: El Toro at 1st Floor, Market Place, Sleaford; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Coffee House Express Kiosk at Raf Waddington, High Dyke, Waddington; rated on June 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Scotchman at Jolly Scotchman, Lincoln Road, Sleaford; rated on June 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Top Wok at 61 High Street, Metheringham; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: The Elite Fish and Chip Company at Unit 2, Grantham Road, Sleaford; rated on June 23