Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: El Toro at 1st Floor, Market Place, Sleaford; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Coffee House Express Kiosk at Raf Waddington, High Dyke, Waddington; rated on June 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Jolly Scotchman at Jolly Scotchman, Lincoln Road, Sleaford; rated on June 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Top Wok at 61 High Street, Metheringham; rated on June 28

Advertisement

Advertisement