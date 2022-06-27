Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King at A15/A17 Holdingham Roundabout, Sleaford; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: KFC at Holdingham Roundabout, Holdingham, Sleaford; rated on June 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at High Street, Martin; rated on June 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Skelly Pizza at 89a Gardenfield, Skellingthorpe; rated on June 20