Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:19 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at A15/A17 Holdingham Roundabout, Sleaford; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: KFC at Holdingham Roundabout, Holdingham, Sleaford; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at High Street, Martin; rated on June 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Skelly Pizza at 89a Gardenfield, Skellingthorpe; rated on June 20