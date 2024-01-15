Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Papa Franks at 35 The Forum, North Hykeham; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Pantry Cafe at 30 Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Centurion at Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on January 9