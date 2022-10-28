Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Lincoln Green, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lincoln Road, North Hykeham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And Turgay's Place, a takeaway at 15 High Street, Metheringham was also given a score of five on October 27.