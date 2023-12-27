Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
The Lincolnshire Poacher Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Metheringham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.

And Ko Sing, a takeaway at 233 Lincoln Road, North Hykeham was also given a score of five on December 20.