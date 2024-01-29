Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Tempest, a pub, bar or nightclub at Tempest Arms, High Street, Coleby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

And All Aboard, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Station Road, Sleaford was also given a score of five on January 24.