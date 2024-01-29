Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Tempest, a pub, bar or nightclub at Tempest Arms, High Street, Coleby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
And All Aboard, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Station Road, Sleaford was also given a score of five on January 24.