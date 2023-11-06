Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Streetfood Bakery, at Unit 6 - 7 Lincoln Co Operative Society Ltd, Lincoln Road, Sleaford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 31.
And Freedom Church Waddington, at Village Hall, Mere Road, Waddington was also given a score of five on October 27.
It means that of North Kesteven's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.