Grants of up to £2,500 available for historic buildings in North Kesteven

Historic shop fronts on Northgate, Sleaford, undergoing restoration last year.

The district council has made funding available for both residential and commercial buildings and the aim of the scheme is to preserve and enhance the area’s built heritage by encouraging the sympathetic repair of historic buildings.

Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Wright said: “We really value the splendour of our historic buildings in North Kesteven and that is why we have again made a total of £25,000 available.

“This money will be offered as grants to help with work such as the restoration or reinstatement of original windows and doors, brickwork and stonework repairs and repointing, repairs to chimneys and the repair or reinstatement of traditional boundary walls, railings and steps.”

The scheme is now in its third year of operation and so far £53,000 has been allocated to 28 successful applicants. BUildings so far enhanced have included a row of properties from the launderette to Wilson’s newsagents on Northgate, a hair salon on Southgate and the row of businesses in the mock Tudor building in the Market Place.

Grants are available for 80 per cent of the total cost of eligible work for listed buildings to a maximum of £2,500 and 60 per cent of the total cost of eligible work for buildings in a conservation area to a maximum of £1,500.

Fifty percent of the total cost is also available for work to properties on the council’s list of non-designated heritage assets or where they meet the criteria for inclusion to a maximum of £1,000.

However, work not eligible for a grant includes the installation of UPVC windows and doors, cosmetic redecoration, general maintenance work and the reinstatement or replacement of architectural features which are not original.