It’s time to nominate champions

Get nominating! NK Community Champion Awards 2021 have been launched.

Which category is right for your nomination?

Young Achiever (sponsored by Duncan & Toplis)

A young person aged 19 or under who has shown amazing bravery or excelled in any way,

perhaps under adversity, through leadership or in pioneering a community project.

Community Business (sponsored by Banks Long & Co)

A company or sole-trader whose business initiatives and outlook makes a difference to their

local communities.

Community Spirit (sponsored by Lindum Group)

An individual or group who gives outstanding personal service to the community through hard

work, dedication and commitment.

Coronavirus Response (sponsored by North Kesteven District Council)

An individual or group which, through distinct or collective and sustained activity, has made a

significant contribution to community health & welfare over the pandemic.

Contribution to the Arts & Culture (sponsored by Lincs Inspire)

An individual or group whose actions have made a positive impact on the cultural richness of

the District.

Contribution to a Better Environment (sponsored by Doddington Hall & Gardens)

An individual, group, club or business whose actions have a positive impact on the environment,

locally or in a broader way.

Contribution to Climate Action (sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant / Greencoat

Capital)

An individual, group, school, club or business whose actions contribute positively towards a

carbon-neutral future, reduced energy use or greater environmental resilience.

Contribution to Community Safety (sponsored by the Police & Crime Commissioner for

Lincolnshire)

A group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on

community safety locally, helping to raise awareness and reduce crime in our communities.

Contribution to Health & Wellbeing (sponsored by Branston Ltd)

An individual or group that has contributed to the wellbeing of others or made positive healthy

lifestyle changes – in physical or psychological - for themselves or others.

Contribution to Sport (sponsored by BETTER)

A group, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on sports and

physical activity locally.

Good Neighbour (sponsored by Ringrose Law)

Someone who has gone over and above for their neighbours; generally being someone the

neighbourhood couldn’t do without.

Longstanding Contribution (sponsored by Your Local Lincs Magazine)

An individual who has contributed a huge amount of their time and effort to a single charity,