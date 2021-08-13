Lincolnshire Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Lincolnshire Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 10 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,096 people in hospital with Covid as of August 10, with 782 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 72% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 66%.