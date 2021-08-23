Lincolnshire Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Lincolnshire Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The figures show the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid on August 17 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 5,437 people in hospital with Covid as of August 17, with 825 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased more than seven-fold since May 18 and is 40% higher than it was four weeks ago, when 3,894 people were in hospital with the virus.

The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 15. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has urged people not to delay getting their Covid-19 vaccine, warning there were some “very sick” young adults in hospital with the virus.

His comments came as separate figures from Public Health England showed that 55% of people in hospital with the Delta variant – which is dominant in the UK – have not been jabbed.

Of the coronavirus patients aged under 50, 74% had not received a vaccination, while almost two-thirds of people who died were not jabbed.

Prof Whitty said: “The great majority of adults have been vaccinated.

“Four weeks working on a Covid ward makes stark the reality that the majority of our hospitalised Covid patients are unvaccinated and regret delaying.

"Some are very sick, including young adults.

“Please don’t delay your vaccine.”