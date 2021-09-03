Lincolnshire Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Lincolnshire Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Aug-31 was down from two on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of Aug-31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13%.