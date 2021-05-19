Lockdown lift a boost for town business bosses - indoor hospitality and leisure venues reopen

Mesut Palabiyik proud of his new look Tablez bistro, with roof terrace. EMN-210517-171808001

Restaurants, pubs and cafes were able to open indoors from Monday, along with museums, soft play areas and leisure attractions such as theatres, cinemas and bowling alleys. Hotels and B&Bs could fully resume.

Tablez bistro reopened having opted to go ahead with a long-planned redevelopment scheme during lockdown, however issues with the design held things up by two months.

Co-owner Mesut Palabiyik said it had been painful with no income coming in and doubts about the project, but was proud of the finished result and his builders.

The courtyard area at the Carre Arms Hotel will reopen now. EMN-210517-171829001

By taking over the neighbouring shop unit, he has doubled the size of the kitchen, increased the number of toilets and added a rooftop terrace. He said: “The roof terrace will be one of the best spots in town, making you feel like you are on holiday.”

The aim is to create a relaxed atmosphere for anyone to chat, enjoy a drink or food.

He has adopted a customer’s idea to have a ‘Need To Talk’ table, where anyone who feels lonely or has had a bad day can sit there and he and his staff will look after them, in an effort to address a growing mental health crisis and people losing loved ones.

Crazee Bongos soft play area on Sleaford Enterprise Park reopened on Tuesday. Boss Kate Mason said: “It’s all systems go and we have lots of bookings. We are still operating under some restrictions including pre-booking, reduced capacity and no parties for the next month, but it will be great to see the little ones climbing and enjoying themselves.”

A small function room has been converted into extra seating for drinks and dining customers at the Carre Arms Hotel, to enable social distancing. EMN-210517-171839001

Lisa Cunago, of the Carre Arms Hotel, said they had been continuing to accommodate key workers throughout the last year, but could now open up to the full range of guests.

She said the outdoor terrace bar has gone well, with customers even enjoying the thrill of being caught in Sunday’s thunder storm.

She added: “We have had a lot of bookings or rebookings for weddings after losing up to 16 last year, as well as other functions. Confidence is not totally there yet and some have booked for 2022 or 2023.”

J D Wetherspoon pub, The Packhorse Inn in Sleaford had opted not to open last month, with the majority of its setting being indoors.

The bar at Carre Arms will not be used to serve drinks now it has reopened indoors, allowing for more spaced out seating. EMN-210517-171849001

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Our staff are delighted to be back in the pub and welcoming customers once again.

“The pub has been closed for a number of months and it is great that it is open once more.

“The Packhorse Inn plays an important part in Sleaford’s social scene and the local economy and having it back open is a real boon.”

Lincolnshire Police are expecting roads, pubs and restaurants to become increasingly busy.

The Need To Talk table created at Tablez bistro. EMN-210517-171859001

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, said: “We are asking people to drink responsibly and use our roads safely so that this big milestone for those businesses, and their customers, isn’t marred with criminal activity.“

He reminded people that lockdown has not lifted completely and people must continue to follow the guidance.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, added: “It’s so encouraging to see this next cautious, careful easing of restrictions as we enter step three of the roadmap and I thank all those who have made it possible. I’ve been especially pleased to see people supporting our high streets, centres and business owners by shopping local and welcome the boost this next step will bring to these. I’d like to ask us all to continue to make use of them often as our freedom of movement grows.”

The council’s Environmental Protection Team are on hand to give advice to any businesses who need assistance interpreting correctly the Government guidance.

Businesses in North Kesteven have benefitted from more than £35 million in Covid business grants from the Government, processed by the district council.

Coun Wright said: “This was a mammoth job which our staff responded to magnificently and our rates of giving money to eligible companies were consistently near 90 per cent.”

New downstairs layout for diners at Tablez. EMN-210517-171909001