Looking good for booming beauty businesses in town

The latest application is for a shop unit at 8 Market Street which has recently seen use as a tearoom among other uses.

The ground floor shop unit forms part of a much larger 19th century timber framed building, which is unlisted but lies within the Sleaford Conservation Area.

The application to North Kesteven District Council has been submitted by a Mr Bernot-Bridgeman of Sleaford for change of use to tattoo, piercing and beauty treatment services and is already open for business as a barber shop.

The Hayley Elzabeth Cosmetics beauty salon on Carre Street. EMN-221201-114446001

According to documents, the business would employ one person and there would be no changes internally except the creation of a partition wall to screen off the rear of the shop

They states there is no heritage impact of the proposals upon the building. Any comments on the proposals should be submitted to NKDC by February 7 in writing via planning online, email to [email protected] or posted to Development Management.

Also awaiting a decision, although she has refurbished and moved in, is beautician Hayley Scott, of Sleaford who is using the former antiques emporium premises at 25 Carre Street, as her Hayley Elizabeth Cosmetics beauty salon, opening Monday to Saturday.

She states in her documents to the council for the change of use: “This will not effect the heritage or surrounding areas.”

The new beauty, piercing and tattoo salon on Market Street, Sleaford. EMN-221201-114457001

There have been no objections to the plan as yet, although there has been a request by the Environmentg Agency for a flood risk assessment.

The third application is for the change of use of Unit 3 of Number 20 Southgate, a retail unit within the Millstream Square precinct, to become a beauty training centre.

It was until recently occupied by the Fabric Cupboard, which has relocated to another unit further along Southgate in the yard behind The Ivy pub.

The plan is by a Miss Taylor, but no further details have been supplied.

Yet to open - a beauty training clinic is planned for this shop unit off Southgate. EMN-221201-114508001