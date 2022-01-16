Mayor’s Indian restaurant nights help Rainbow Stars

Mayor Coun Robert Oates, with Netra and Kandal Prasad of Gurkha 19, Nadim Aziz, Ruth Rayner and Nathan from Rainbow Stars. EMN-220701-122120001

The town’s Gurkha 19 restaurant hosted two nights for the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates, in aid of his chosen charity, Rainbow Stars.

With support from local businessman Nadim Aziz, these were held on November 29 and 30, with guests paying for a special set menu and half the price going directly to Rainbow Stars, which provides a support hub for young people with autism and other special needs in the area.

There was a raffle held each evening too.

The £550 raised was presented to Rainbow Stars last Tuesday and Coun Oates said: “I am very grateful to the owners of Gurkha 19 for their very generous offer to host these two meals for us. Rainbow Stars, like all charities, are suffering from problems with fundraising and I thank Nadim Aziz for organising it.”