Meet the crews and have fun raising funds for charity at open day for Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station

Sleaford fire and ambulance station. EMN-210706-180709001

The event will be on September 19 and will run from 10am until 3pm at the station off Eastgate, which also houses local offices for the county council.

There will be displays, demonstrations, games, a barbecue and raffle - and you will get to meet both the full time and on-call firefighter crews and ambulance crews.

The open day will be subject to the current Covid-19 restrictions at that time, but they aim to make the day as enjoyable as possible for all ages.

Entry is free but you must book your tickets to control numbers on site by going to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleaford-fire-and-ambulance-open-day-tickets-154373389965