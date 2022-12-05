North Kesteven establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
South Kyme Golf Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Skinners Lane, South Kyme was given the maximum score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.