Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

North Kesteven establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bracebridge Heath Sports & Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath was given the maximum score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.