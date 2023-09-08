North Kesteven establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bracebridge Heath Sports & Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath was given the maximum score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.